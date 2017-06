Carroll County Community Spotlight June NCCS

12 June 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

The school is a community learning together without limits. Our goal is to provide multi-age, differentiated instruction, while providing time for in-depth study. An emphasis is placed on connections between disciplines. All learning styles are nurtured through authentic learning experiences designed to extend and enrich our curriculum

http://www.nccschool.info/

Jeff Laird