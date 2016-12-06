2016 WTTR Christmas Tree Contest Rules
30 November 2016 Contests
The WTTR Christmas Tree Contest is underway. Listen for the gifts underneath the WTTR Christmas Tree and when you hear one you would like to win, send us your name, address, daytime phone number, the gift you’d like to win, and the name of the business giving it away.
Participants must send a separate entry for each prize and only one entry per gift per household is allowed. Send your information by email to info@wttr.com, by fax to 410-876-5095, or send a postcard to 101 WTTR Lane, Westminster, Maryland 21158. You may drop off your postcards at the WTTR studios Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 5 pm. The 30-day winner waiting period does apply.
Deadline for entries is Friday, December 16th at 5 pm. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be selected through a random drawing from the entries received for each business the week of December 19th, 2016.
Comments
patti creager On December 6, 2016 at 12:25 pm
there used to be a list of Christmas prizes you could pick on the internet. is there a list now or do you have to listen this year.
Jeff Laird On December 6, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Patti, I will be posting the list as soon as it’s complete!
Debby Greenholtz On December 6, 2016 at 3:21 pm
I am hearing the businesses that are participating but I am not hearing the prizes they are giving away. Will this be posted or are they going to say what they are?
Jeff Laird On December 6, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Debbie, I’m getting ready to post them now! We will announce them on the air soon.