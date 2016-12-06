2016 WTTR Christmas Tree Contest Rules

30 November 2016 Contests

The WTTR Christmas Tree Contest is underway. Listen for the gifts underneath the WTTR Christmas Tree and when you hear one you would like to win, send us your name, address, daytime phone number, the gift you’d like to win, and the name of the business giving it away.

Participants must send a separate entry for each prize and only one entry per gift per household is allowed. Send your information by email to info@wttr.com, by fax to 410-876-5095, or send a postcard to 101 WTTR Lane, Westminster, Maryland 21158. You may drop off your postcards at the WTTR studios Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 5 pm. The 30-day winner waiting period does apply.

Deadline for entries is Friday, December 16th at 5 pm. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be selected through a random drawing from the entries received for each business the week of December 19th, 2016.

Jeff Laird