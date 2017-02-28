22nd Annual Hanover Chili Cook Off

28 February 2017 Community Calendar

September 3, 2017 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Good Field

N Forney Ave

Hanover, PA 17331

Since 1995, The Hanover Chili Cook Off has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations, all built around the PA State Chili Cooking Championship. The day’s events will include three local bands, a magician, a juggler, a face painter and many varieties of chili, along with many supporting vendors. Not to mention Good food and beverage concessions too!

We look forward to seeing you on September 3rd 2017 at Good Field in Hanover PA.

Advance tickets $8.50 available online everywhere $10.00 at gate.

Children 12 and under and active military with ID – FREE. Photo ID required

No pets, tents or coolers, please!

Find us on Facebook for more info and tickets: facebook.com/HanoverChiliCookoff

More Info: www.hanoverchilicookoff.com

Tickets: www.showclix.com/event/ChiliCookOffHanover

The 2017 Hanover Chili Cook Off Committee www.hanoverchilicookoff.com The Hanover Chili Cook Off is on Face Book:

www.facebook.com/HanoverChiliCookOff

Jeff Laird