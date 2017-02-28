22nd Annual Hanover Chili Cook Off
28 February 2017 Community Calendar
September 3, 2017 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Good Field
N Forney Ave
Hanover, PA 17331
Since 1995, The Hanover Chili Cook Off has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations, all built around the PA State Chili Cooking Championship. The day’s events will include three local bands, a magician, a juggler, a face painter and many varieties of chili, along with many supporting vendors. Not to mention Good food and beverage concessions too!
We look forward to seeing you on September 3rd 2017 at Good Field in Hanover PA.
Advance tickets $8.50 available online everywhere $10.00 at gate.
Children 12 and under and active military with ID – FREE. Photo ID required
No pets, tents or coolers, please!
Find us on Facebook for more info and tickets: facebook.com/HanoverChiliCookoff
More Info: www.hanoverchilicookoff.com
Tickets: www.showclix.com/event/ChiliCookOffHanover
The 2017 Hanover Chili Cook Off Committee
