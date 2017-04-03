31st Annual Scout Auction 3-4-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

Boy Scout Troop 380 will hold its 31st Annual Scout Auction on Saturday, March 4th at Snyder’s Auction House, 4112 East Mott Avenue, Hampstead, Maryland from 9 AM until 5 PM.

Bring the whole family to bid on gift cards and gift certificates from many local businesses, household items and treasures, furniture, tools, sports memorabilia, and much more! Check out the sale items at www.bsatroop380.webs.com.

All proceeds from the auction help Scouts attend summer camp and participate in monthly character building activities, help to purchase much needed equipment, and help families in need within our community during the holidays.

Lunch, homemade treats, and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

For more information, call the Auction Chairperson at 443-690-0070 or email troop380auction@gmail.com.

Jeff Laird