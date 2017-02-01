Carroll County Community Spotlight for February

1 February 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

As a part of the ongoing mission of WTTR to promote the efforts of local non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Carroll County, WTTR is spotlighting a different local organization each month to raise awareness in the community about their organization’s goals and mission.

This month, the WTTR Carroll County Community Spotlight is on BlankCanvas2Art .

BlankCanvas2Art (BC2A) is a non-profit 501 (c) (3), a fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County since 2015. BC2A develops the next generation of art entrepreneurial leaders. These students will impact the economic and social value within their communities.

The entrepreneur program opens the world of business ownership to artistic individuals who are 15 -19 years old and have artistic talent in drawing, painting, sewing, graphic design, photography by providing entrepreneurial training, work maturity and financial literacy. Participants will be engaged in hands-on activities including the development of a business plan, research, marketing and sales. Through lectures and site visits, students will be inspired by innovative business leaders and real-world examples. This program gives students the opportunity to focus on entrepreneurial ventures that create social, economic, and environmental value. At the end of the program students will have the opportunity to win $1,500 prize money.

For more information, call 410-455-5809 or go to www.blankcanvas2art.com.

Jeff Laird