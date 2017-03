5K Walk/Run, Race to Recovery April 29th

Help us fight the drug epidemic in our community!

Register to run at runsignup.com

The fee is $25 and $10 for chidren, the fee increases by $5 after April 15. Registration on the day of the event is $35

Donations are welcome and should be directed to Joyce Mahoney at 443-858-5036 or sobertruth1@comcast.net.

