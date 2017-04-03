66th annual National Day of Prayer

On Thursday, May 4 Faith Lutheran Church, LCMS, Eldersburg will commemorate the 66th annual National Day of Prayer, “For Your Great Name’s Sake!” by holding an open house from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. At noon the Pastor will join other religious leaders, of many faiths throughout the nation, by simultaneously reading a special prayer. Anne Graham Lotz is the Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. To further highlight the event, this year’s prayer is a combination of 11 Chronicles 7:14 and Daniel 9:19. The scripture verses cover a difficult time of captivity for Israel. At 1:00 p.m. there will be a free showing of the movie, “Martin Luther, The Idea That Changed the World.” The church will provide prayer stations, an evangelism table with handouts, and light refreshments.

On April 17, 1952 President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming an official National Day of Prayer. Traditionally each year the current president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on that day.

Faith Lutheran Church is located at 1700 St. Andrews Way next to the public library, and can be reached by calling the church office at 410-795-8082. Visit www.fairthlutheraneldersburg.com .

Jeff Laird