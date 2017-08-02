6th annual Grandparents Conference, “Do You Dare to Care,” on Saturday September 16

2 August 2017 Community Calendar

The Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities proudly presents the 6th annual Grandparents Conference, “Do You Dare to Care,” on Saturday September 16, 2017, from 8:30am to 12:30pm. The conference will be held at the Westminster Senior & Community Center located at 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster. The topics to be covered are “Substance Abuse: Recognizing and Dealing with the Dangers of Drugs”, and “Technology & Social Media: The Challenges You and Your Child Face and How to Deal with Them.”

The Family Caregiver Support Program is designed to assist caregivers who are caring for family members over the age of 60 and grandparents who are raising grandchildren under the age of 18. The conference is open to grandparents raising grandchildren and others who are interested in the presentations on the agenda.

Registration is required. For information and registration please contact Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833

Jeff Laird