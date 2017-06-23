8th Annual Caregivers Conference “What’s the Buzz? Here’s What’s Happening” on Saturday October 21

The Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, along with AARP will be presenting the 8th Annual Caregivers Conference “What’s the Buzz? Here’s What’s Happening” on Saturday October 21, 2017 from 8:30am to 2:30 pm. The topics to be covered are: “Power of Attorney vs. Executer of the Will” with a free planning booklet, “What’s in my Medication” including medication drop off, “Family Dynamics and Caregiving”, Veterans Benefits Made Easy” including an easy to understand booklet on VA benefits, and “Therapeutic Needs” including acupressure and Chinese herbal medicine.

For information on becoming a vendor please contact Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833

3833

