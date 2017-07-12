A free dental health workshop on Tuesday, July 18th

12 July 2017 Community Calendar

A free dental health workshop, “Keeping Your Smile Healthy”, will be offered at Seton Center, Inc. at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD 21727 on Tuesday, July 18th at 12 Noon. Registration for the workshop is encouraged by calling DePaul Dental Program Coordinator Sister Roberta Treppa at 301.447.6102, ext. 20 OR by visiting Seton Center’s web site at www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/ to register on-line.

Jeff Laird