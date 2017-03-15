All Mother Seton School Calendar of Events for April 2017!

15 March 2017 Community Calendar

April 1 – Mother Seton School Coach and Vera Bradley Bingo. April 1, 5:30 p.m. (doors open), 7:00 p.m. (games begin). Welcome spring by joining us at Mother Seton School for the last bingo of the school year! Fabulous prizes, including bags from Vera Bradley and Coach. Enjoy concessions, door prizes, and great company. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Contact Rebecca at 410-756-1815 or Terry at 301-447-3161 for tickets and more information. Proceeds benefit the Mother Seton School Home and School Association.

April 4 – Mother Seton School Young Authors Night. April 4, 6:30 p.m. Come meet the next Hemmingway or Beverly Cleary as our aspiring authors show off their literary talents. Visit www.mothersetonschool.org for more information.

April 10 – Mother Seton School Preschool Storytime. April 10, 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Join us in welcoming spring with stories and activities at the school library. Free. Ages 2-5. RSVP to Amy Myles at amymyles@mothersetonschool.org or call 301.447-3165.

April 11 – Mother Seton School Take-a-Tour Tuesday. April 11, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Applications for 2017-2018 now being accepted. Pre-K openings are filling quickly! Mother Seton School offers more than a solid academic and ethical foundation. A genuinely loving and welcoming community—a true family of teachers, students and parents—helps shape children who grow strong and true. Graduates are recognized as hard-working, high-achieving individuals of integrity, dedicated to bettering themselves and the world around them. Small classes, hands-on learning and a well-rounded curriculum are complemented by a beautiful natural setting adjoining the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, who founded in 1810 the pioneering Catholic school that became Mother Seton School. The Daughters of Charity continue her mission to provide an excellent, affordable Catholic education to all who seek it. We are conveniently located just 25 minutes north of Frederick, with bus service and the most affordable tuition in the county. We offer extra-curricular activites, including an award-winning music and arts program. Stop by during our Take-a-Tour Open House, call 301-447-3161, or email Amy Myles at amymyles@mothersetonschool.org to set up a private tour. Visit www.mothersetonschool.org for more information.

April 13 – Mother Seton School Holy Thursday Prayer Service. April 13, 11:30 a.m. As the season of Lent draws to a close, you are invited to join the MSS community for a special prayer service. Visit www.mothersetonschool.org for more information.

Looking Ahead

May 6 – His Place Car Show to benefit Mother Seton School and Hospice of Frederick County. Registration 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Judging from Noon-2:00 p.m., with awards at 3:00pm. Contact Bill Kuhn at billykuhn1971@yahoo.com for more info or to register.

Jeff Laird