23 March 2017 Community Calendar

The Lineboro/Manchester Lions club is sponsoring an all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, April 15. 8-10 am at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in Westminster. Cost is $8.00 per person, $4.00 for less than 12 years old, and less than 2 years old are free. Proceeds will be used to provide a $1000 scholarship and other Lions projects in the community. The final drawing for a $300 gift card to Carroll County‘s most popular grocery store, Miller’s Market in Manchester, will be held that morning! For more information call 410-374-6193

Jeff Laird