All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Waffle Supper 1-13-17

29 December 2016 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church on Deer Park Road in Smallwood/Westminster is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Waffle Supper on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 7 pm. In addition to buckwheat pancakes, gluten-free pancakes and waffles will be available, plus a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, chipped beef and biscuits, orange juice, coffee, and tea. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. For more information, call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird