22 February 2017 Community Calendar

Steamed Shrimp & BBQ Chicken Feed

Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Baked Beans- Cheese, Other Sides- Chips, Beer and Soda

Bad Weather Date: 4/8/17

Tickets are $30.00 a person, please contact Angie Duvall at 410-967-1938 for tickets

Taneytown Rod and Gun Club

1230 Shoemaker Road

Taneytown, MD 21787

