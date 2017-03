American Milestones: 1900-1919 Labor & Leisure

28 March 2017 Community Calendar

Friday, May 19th

Celebrating American Luncheon & Author Event

12-2pm at Grace Lutheran Church

William J. Mann, author of The Wars of Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America’s Greatest Political Family

Tickets are $30 per person in advance

Learn more at https://supportccpl.carr.org/np/clients/carr/event.jsp?event=23

Jeff Laird