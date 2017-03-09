ANNUAL EASTER BASKET PROGRAM

9 March 2017 Community Calendar

The Shepherd’s Staff needs assembled and wrapped Easter Baskets for children ages infants through teens. Please mark gender and age. We also are in urgent need of empty baskets to fill. Last year we distributed over 1,474 baskets. Deliver finished basket(s) to The Shepherd’s Staff office at 30 Carroll Street in Westminster, MD, between Monday, March 6 – Friday, March 19 , during hours of operation – Mon – Tues & Fri from 10am – 2pm and Thurs 3pm – 7pm. Coloring books, story books, crosses, puzzles, bookmarks, small toys, bubbles, play dough, school supplies, socks, and non-candy snacks suggested (less candy is appreciated).

Baskets will be distributed to visiting children April 5 – April 14. For information call 410-857-5944 or email shepstaff@comcast.net .

Jeff Laird