Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper 2-28-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

The Church of the Ascension in Westminster will host its Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on February 28th from 5:30 to 7 pm. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and applesauce. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children 4 to 11, and free for kids 3 and under.

Jeff Laird