Annual Valentine Dance 2-11-17

10 January 2017 Community Calendar

The Winfield Ladies Auxiliary will host its Annual Valentine Dance on Saturday, February 11th from 7 to 11 pm at the Winfield Fire Hall on Route 26. Enjoy hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, raffles and door prizes, a variety of music by a DJ, and set ups. BYOB/BYO Beer. Tickets are $20 per person and can be reserved by calling 410-795-1333, extension 341.

Jeff Laird