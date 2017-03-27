AOTW Nomination Form

27 March 2017 Local Sports

AOTW NOMINATION FORM

If your player is selected to win you will be contacted by the end of the day on Monday. You will be asked to send in an action picture of your player, players address, and a small audio recording of your player answering a few question that will be sent to you. We receive multiple nominations per week so please don’t be discouraged if your player does not get selected.

WTTR ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

NOMINATION FORM

FAX TO: 410-876-5095

EMAIL TO: info@wttr.com

DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS IS 1 PM ON MONDAY

WEEK OF (MON-SAT):

ATHLETE’S NAME:

SCHOOL:

SPORT:

POSITION:

GRADE:

COACH’S NAME:

TELEPHONE NUMBER WHERE COACH CAN BE REACHED MONDAY BETWEEN 2 AND 3 PM:

DESCRIPTION OF ATHLETIC ACCOMPLISHMENTS (INCLUDE STATS, INTANGIBLES, OR ANY OTHER CONTRIBUTING FACTORS):

Jeff Laird