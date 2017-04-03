Carroll County Community Spotlight April JDC Rock Orchestra

The JoeyDCares Rock Orchestra, based in Eldersburg, is a non-profit community group of students in 7th – 12th grade and adult volunteer musicians who perform concerts to support charities and the community. Under the leadership of Joey Dundore, the orchestra refines an ambitious set of Rock, Pop, Motown, Jazz & Classical favorites. With singers and a wide variety of instrumentalists, from violins to tubas to electric guitars, saxophones and more, the JoeyDCares Rock Orchestra rocks the music at many charity and community events in the area every year! Learn more about the group’s upcoming shows, or even how to join them at www.JDCRockOrchestra.org.

Jeff Laird