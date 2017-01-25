Auditions for “Rock of Ages” at Carroll Community College 2-28-17 and 3-2-17

25 January 2017 Community Calendar

Carroll Community College will hold auditions for its April production of “Rock of Ages” on February 28th and March 2nd between 6 and 9 pm. Auditions are open to students and community members, and will be held in room P519 Acting Studio. Auditions are free of charge and by appointment only. Those who wish to audition are asked to prepare 16 to 32 bars of a song in the style of “Rock of Ages” and bring the sheet music. Those who audition will participate in some movement and dance and may be asked to read from the script. For more information, or to schedule an audition, call 410-386-8348.

