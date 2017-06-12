Back Yard Cookout

12 June 2017 Community Calendar Events

Everyone is invited to The Shepherd’s Staff’s upcoming “Back Yard Cookout” The Picnic will be held on Tuesday, July 4th from noon until 2pm at The Shepherd’s Staff located at 30 Carroll Street in Westminster, MD. Food will be supplied by the Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalist Church and music provided by The Common Ground on the Hill at McDaniel College. Come out and enjoy the fun. For more information call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944 or email at shepstaff@comcast.net.

Jeff Laird