Barleyjuice on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at the Carroll Arts Center

28 February 2017 Community Calendar

The “juice” will be flowing on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend this year as the high energy Celtic-Rock band Barleyjuice returns to the stage of the Carroll Arts Center for two live concerts on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm. Let your Weekend Irish out to partake in some special St. Patty’s Day shenanigans!

Jeff Laird