Basket Bingo 1-28-17

10 January 2017 Community Calendar

St. James Lutheran Church will hold a Basket Bingo on Saturday, January 28th at the Union Bridge Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm with affordable light fare available, and the games start at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for 20 games. Extra games will be available, and specials and raffles can be purchased. Bring canned goods or a personal hygiene product to donate to the St. James Food Pantry and receive a free raffle ticket. For tickets or more information, call 410-861-5567 or 410-635-6872.

Jeff Laird