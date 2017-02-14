Basket Bingo 2-25-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

St. James Lutheran Church will hold a Basket Bingo on Saturday, February 25th at the Union Bridge Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm with affordable lite fare available, and the games start at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for 20 regular games. Extra games are available and specials and raffles can be purchased. Bring a canned good or personal hygiene product to donate to the St. James Food Pantry and receive a free raffle ticket! For tickets or more information, call 410-635-6872 or 410-861-5567.

Jeff Laird