Book Club at Wesley UMC 2-23-17

25 January 2017 Community Calendar

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3239 Carrollton Road in Hampstead, holds a monthly book club. On Thursday, February 23rd from 1 to 3 pm, they will meet to discuss Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. All are welcome. For more information, call 410-374-4027.

Jeff Laird