Carroll County Community Spotlight August Carroll Technology Council

31 July 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

History

The Carroll Technology Council was conceived in 2001 by Local Business People who were interested in advancing technology in Carroll County to assist businesses and the community with their technology needs.

As the Tech Council has matured, the need for businesses to congregate and share with like minded peers became apparent. The Carroll Technology Council became an independent non-profit organization in January, 2004.

Since its inception, the Carroll Technology Council has developed many new programs that benefit the County as a whole, specifically the county’s small businesses. Our focus has been on building relationships between member organizations, facilitating the development of technology expertise and potential business opportunities for them.

Being a community partner, the Tech Council works diligently to bring technology to those in needs through our TechKids, TechWorks and 90/90 Computers for the Community programs. Through these programs, the CTC has donated computers that benefit families, adults and nonprofits and to date, we have donated over 1700 computers to the community.

Capable of handling information requests and dissemination of answers, the Council works closely with local media and its own publications to reach out and help the community.

Mission

To provide technology leadership, information, and resources to develop members’ businesses, build strong community partnerships, and advance technology in Carroll County, MD.

Vision

Carroll Technology Council (CTC) leads the way for Carroll County to be recognized as a technically advanced community with innovative businesses and a tech-savvy citizenry. The CTC energizes and engages business and community leaders to leverage the latest technology to positively impact Carroll County.

https://carrolltechcouncil.org/

Jeff Laird