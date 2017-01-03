Carroll County Community Spotlight for January

3 January 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

As a part of the ongoing mission of WTTR to promote the efforts of local non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Carroll County, WTTR is spotlighting a different local organization each month to raise awareness in the community about their organization’s goals and mission.

This month, the WTTR Carroll County Community Spotlight is on the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau.

Carroll County Youth Service Bureau is a private, non-profit organization that has provided outpatient mental health services in Carroll County since 1972 and has grown into a multi-disciplinary behavioral health service practice that offers a range of outpatient treatment services. Funding is provided by: Carroll County Government, the State of Maryland, Department of Juvenile Services, Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, Medicare, Medical Assistance, private insurance, and fees-for-service. Carroll County Youth Service Bureau also depends on the community for financial support in order to maintain its level and quality of service. If you would like to make a tax deductible contribution, please select the “ Make a Gift ” link or mail in your donation.

“Our mission is to provide a full continuum of community-based mental health and substance abuse services for children, adults and families in Carroll County. We use a multidisciplinary approach to deliver prevention, intervention and treatment services in the least restrictive and most cost-effective manner. In the true spirit of the helping profession, we are dedicated to excellence in service, innovation in programming, and responsiveness to our community.”

For more information, call the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau at 410-848-2500 or visit www.ccysb.org.

Jeff Laird