Carroll County Community Spotlight July Carroll Child Care

Mission
Our non-profit program serves families of all income levels by offering a healthy environment in which children can discover, learn & grow. We’re among the most affordable, convenient and credentialed Pre-K education and child care programs in the region, and one of the few to offer subsidized tuition for qualifying families. Our low tuition rates cover nearly all program costs, including food.
Location
224 North Center Street (REAR)
Westminster, MD 21157
Refurbished completely in 2016.
Capacity
60 children, age 6-weeks to 6 years
Curriculum
The Creative Curriculum
Maryland Model for School Readiness (MMSR) for three & four year olds
Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Certified Pre-School Protocol
Staff and Credentials
Staff credentialed by MSDE
MSDE certified
MSDE credentialed – Level 5 (highest possible level)
Our Story
Founded in January, 1969, as the Carroll County Committee for the Day Care of Children at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. We’re the oldest early childhood education and child care program in Carroll County and the first to gain State and National credentials.