Carroll County Community Spotlight July Carroll Child Care

7 July 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

Mission

Our non-profit program serves families of all income levels by offering a healthy environment in which children can discover, learn & grow. We’re among the most affordable, convenient and credentialed Pre-K education and child care programs in the region, and one of the few to offer subsidized tuition for qualifying families. Our low tuition rates cover nearly all program costs, including food.

Location

224 North Center Street (REAR)

Westminster, MD 21157

Refurbished completely in 2016.

Capacity

60 children, age 6-weeks to 6 years

Curriculum

The Creative Curriculum

Maryland Model for School Readiness (MMSR) for three & four year olds

Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Certified Pre-School Protocol

Staff and Credentials

Staff credentialed by MSDE

MSDE certified

MSDE credentialed – Level 5 (highest possible level)

Our Story

Founded in January, 1969, as the Carroll County Committee for the Day Care of Children at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. We’re the oldest early childhood education and child care program in Carroll County and the first to gain State and National credentials.