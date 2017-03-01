Carroll County Community Spotlight March

1 March 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight

The Mission of the Community Foundation of Carroll County is to maintain and enhance the quality of life in the community of Carroll County through philanthropic means.

The Foundation will receive, invest and distribute funds for charitable, cultural and educational purposes for the benefit of the citizens of Carroll County.

Currently, there are more than six hundred Community Foundations across America. What they all share is a common mission – to help maximize the current and long-term impact of charitable activities within their communities, while providing donors with significant financial advantages, tax savings and recognition.

It is no news to anyone that there are an overwhelming number of organizations and programs now desperately searching for funds. For people with a strong sense of community and personal commitment to make significant contributions to the community in which they live, the choices can be especially demanding. The Community Foundation of Carroll County can be the conduit for tax-advantaged charitable gifts from individuals and corporations in our community.

255 Clifton Blvd., Ste 313

Westminster, MD 21157

Phone: 410-876-5505

Fax: 410-848-3275

Jeff Laird