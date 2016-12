Carroll County High School Basketball Game of the Week 1-6-17

28 December 2016 Local Sports

Join Charlie Beckhardt and Brendan Reisdorf for the Carroll County High School Basketball Game of the Week on Friday night January 6 as the Mavericks of Manchester Valley visit the Francis Scott Key Eagles. Courtside Live begins at 6:40 right here on AM 1470 and 102.3 FM WTTR.

Jeff Laird