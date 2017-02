Carroll County High School Game of the Week 2-10-17

6 February 2017 Local Sports

Join Charlie Beckhardt and Brendan Reisdorf for the Carroll County High School Basketball Game of the Week on Friday nights. This week, the boys of Manchester Valley travel to the south part of the county to battle Century. Courtside Live begins at 6:40 right here on AM 1470 and 102.3 FM WTTR.

Jeff Laird