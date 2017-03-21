Carroll County Public Library & Carroll County Farm Museum Present Laura Ingalls Wilder Tea

21 March 2017 Community Calendar

In celebration of author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 150th birthday, the Carroll County Public Library and Carroll County Farm Museum will be hosting a special tea at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 am and at 2:30 pm. Both tea times are completely sold out.

Participants ages 8 and up will have a three-course tea and listen to local expert Ann Weller Dahl discuss the special relationship between Laura and her daughter Rose, the lasting legacy of the Little House on the Prairie books, and the status of the sites and houses included in the books.

For more information, contact Jennifer Boatman at 410.386.4500 x3141.

Jeff Laird