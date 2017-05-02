Carroll County Public Library Hosts Celebrating America Weekend Kickoff with William J. Mann

Westminster, MD – Carroll County Public Library (CCPL) presents a luncheon with special guest author William J. Mann on Friday, May 19 from noon to 2pm at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Westminster. The luncheon will kick off the second annual Celebrating America Weekend. The theme for this year’s weekend is American Milestones 1900-1919: Labor and Leisure with an emphasis on World War I. Tickets are $30 and include lunch and a copy of Mann’s latest work, The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America’s Greatest Political Family (HarperCollins Publishers 2017). Tickets may be purchased online at https://library.carr.org/CALuncheon2017 or at any CCPL branch. A booksigning will follow the luncheon and author presentation. Mr. Mann will be interviewed by Bryn Upton, Associate Professor of U.S. History and Director of the Honors Program at McDaniel College.

William J. Mann is the New York Times bestselling author of Kate: The Woman Who Was Hepburn; How to Be a Movie Star: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood; Hello, Gorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand; and Wisecracker: The Life and Times of William Hayes, winner of the Lambda Literary Award. He received the 2015 Edgar Award (presented by the Mystery Writers of America) as Best Crime Book of the Year for Tinseltown: Madness, Morphine and Murder at the Dawn of the Movies. In The Wars of the Roosevelts, the award-winning author presents a provocative, thoroughly modern revisionist biographical history of one of America’s greatest and most influential families—the Roosevelts—exposing heretofore unknown family secrets and detailing complex family rivalries with his signature cinematic flair.

Celebrating America, an initiative of the Commissioners of Carroll County, fosters a greater understanding of America’s history and Carroll County’s important role in that history.

For more information, contact Tony Eckard at 410.386.4500 x3129 or visit https://www.celebratingamerica.info/.

Jeff Laird