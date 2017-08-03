Carroll County Public Library Offers New Collection Focused on Addiction, Recovery, and Prevention

Carroll County, MD – Carroll County Public Library has just received a new collection of 68 titles about dealing with addiction. The library’s digital content vendor, OverDrive, donated the titles to the Maryland Digital eLibrary Consortium in response to the growing opioid epidemic. The new collection features content that deals with overcoming addictions, books that explain how the opioid crisis came to be, and how to manage these issues for addicts and loved ones of those dealing with addiction. Books for adults, teens, and multilingual communities are included.

Access the new collection at https://maryland.overdrive.com/maryland-carrollcounty/content/collection/100316.

The collection is available 24/7 via virtually any computer, e-reader, tablet, phone, or other mobile device with a Carroll County Public Library card, which makes this an important resource for connecting our community with the information they need when and where they need it.

Bob Kuntz, Director of Operations and Innovation at Carroll County Public Library, says of the titles, “This collection will be an important and much needed addition to the service we provide our customers.”

