Carroll County Public Library Presents Celebrating America Weekend Activities

Westminster, MD – Carroll County Public Library (CCPL) presents two historical storytellers: David Shuey and Ellouise Schoettler. These activities are part of the second annual Celebrating America Weekend. The theme for this year’s weekend is American Milestones 1900-1919: Labor and Leisure with an emphasis on World War I.

David Shuey will portray General John Pershing in a thoroughly researched, passionate portrayal. Pershing, one of our nation’s most important military leaders, achieved the highest military ranking after four decades of active service. See David Shuey’s presentation on Saturday, May 20, 11am at Emerald Hill in downtown Westminster. The event is free.

Ellouise Schoettler will present Ready to Serve: Unknown Stories of 64 WWI Nurses from Maryland on Saturday, May 20, 1pm at John Street Quarters in downtown Westminster. Maryland performer Ellouise Schoettler is a nationally-known spoken word artist who tells original stories featuring little-known women. Tickets are $10 and include tea and refreshments. They may be purchased online at https://library.carr.org/ReadyToServe or at any CCPL branch.

Celebrating America, an initiative of the Commissioners of Carroll County, fosters a greater understanding of America’s history and Carroll County’s important role in that history.

For more information, contact Tony Eckard at 410.386.4500 x3129 or visit https://www.celebratingamerica.info/.

Jeff Laird