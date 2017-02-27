Carroll County Public Library Presents New York Times Bestselling Author Christina Baker Kline

27 February 2017 Community Calendar Events

Westminster, MD – Christina Baker Kline will be speaking about her newest novel, A Piece of the World, at the Carroll Arts Center on Tuesday, March 28th at 7 pm. Admission is $20 and includes a copy of the book. Tickets can be purchased at any Carroll County Public Library branch or online at library.carr.org/Author. A book signing will follow the presentation.

A Piece of the World is a fictional narrative, exploring the relationship between artist Andrew Wyeth and Christina Olson – the subject of his best-known painting, Christina’s World. Kline interweaves fact with fiction to illuminate small town America in the mid-19th century and bring focus to the woman behind the artwork.

Christina Baker Kline is the author of A Piece of the World (2017), Orphan Train, The Way Life Should Be, Sweet Water, Bird in Hand, and Desire Lines. Her 2013 novel, Orphan Train, spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at number one, and was published in 40 countries. Over 100 communities and colleges chose it as a “One Book, One Read” selection. Kline lives in Montclair, New Jersey with her family and frequents Southwest Harbor, Maine.

For more information, contact Jennifer Boatman at 410.386.4500

Jeff Laird