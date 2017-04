Carroll County Sheriff’s Prayer Breakfast

14 April 2017 Community Calendar

Carroll County Sheriff’s Prayer Breakfast at the Westminster riding club on Thursday, May 4 at 7:00am until 8:30am. There is no charge for the breakfast. Good News Jail & Prison Ministry and friends will be sponsoring the event. Only 150 guests allowed. To make your reservation contact Bob Andrews at 443-293-7574 or robertsandrews@comcast.net. Please make your reservation by Friday April 21.

Jeff Laird