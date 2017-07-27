Carroll County’s Bureau of Aging and Disabilities have just scheduled the following workshops

27 July 2017 Community Calendar

· Living Healthy, Living Well with Chronic Conditions – Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? You don’t have to stop doing the things you love to do. The key to getting the most out of life is learning to manage your symptoms. Join a FREE 2 ½ hour Living Healthy, Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop, held each week for 6 weeks. Set your own goals and make a step-by-step plan to improve your health and your life. Sponsored by Bureau of Aging & Disabilities – Held at North Carroll Senior Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074 – Thursdays 1:00pm-3:30pm September 14th – October 19th – For more information contact Leslie Wagner at 410-386-3818 LivingHealthy@ccg.carr.org

· Living Healthy, Living Well with Chronic Conditions – Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? You don’t have to stop doing the things you love to do. The key to getting the most out of life is learning to manage your symptoms. Join a FREE 2 ½ hour Living Healthy, Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop, held each week for 6 weeks. Set your own goals and make a step-by-step plan to improve your health and your life. Sponsored by Bureau of Aging & Disabilities – Held at South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784 – Tuesdays 9:00am-11:30am October 24th – November 28th – For more information contact Leslie Wagner at 410-386-3818 LivingHealthy@ccg.carr.org

Jeff Laird