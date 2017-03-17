Carroll Hospice to hold special program on discussing dementia with loved ones, on March 29

17 March 2017 Community Calendar

Westminster, Md. – (March 16, 2017) — For some, talking to a relative about their memory loss or declining mental abilities can be difficult. To help family members learn ways to discuss these and other symptoms of dementia with a loved one, Carroll Hospice is holding a special program called “Challenging Conversations” on Wednesday, March 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Health & Wellness Pavilion, located at 504 E. Ridgeville Boulevard.

The program will feature guest speakers Susan Dwyer, education coordinator at Alzheimer’s Association, and Regina Bodnar, executive director of Carroll Hospice, who will provide tips and suggestions for ways to begin talking to love ones about dementia.

Attendees will learn effective ways to discuss common issues that arise when someone shows signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia; how to plan ahead and build a care team that will help reduce the stress that can accompany dementia; and ways to connect with helpful resources to enhance the quality of life for everyone involved.

The program is free, and registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 410-871-7000.

Jeff Laird