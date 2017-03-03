Carroll Hospital Foundation to host free program on Medicare on March 30

3 March 2017 Community Calendar

Westminster, Md. – (March 3, 2017) — Are you interested in learning about Medicare? Knowing the impact of health care is an important part of your retirement and estate planning. To inform you about Medicare and help you plan for your future, the Carroll Hospital Foundation is hosting “Medicare 101: an Informational Seminar,” on Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Shauck Auditorium, located in the hospital’s East Pavilion at 291 Stoner Avenue, in Westminster.

Featuring guest speaker Anthony V. DiBuccio, of Johns Hopkins Medicine Medicare Plan, the seminar will educate attendees on various aspects of Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and D, as well as an overview of Medicare supplement plans, Medicare advantage plans and special needs plans. Key enrollment dates and periods will be discussed, in addition to a review of the coverage gap (also called the “doughnut hole”) in Medicare prescription drug plans and other common cost questions. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

The program is free, and registration is required. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, please call the Carroll Hospital Foundation at 410-871-6200 or email foundation@CarrollHospitalCenter.org. The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 22.

Jeff Laird