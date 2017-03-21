Carroll Hospital to host AARP® Smart Driver Safety Course For Older Drivers, April 13

21 March 2017 Community Calendar

Westminster, Md. – (March 21, 2017) — To help promote safe driving among seniors and assist them in maintaining their confidence behind the wheel, Carroll Hospital is hosting the AARP® Smart Driver Safety Course on Thursday, April 13. The program will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Shauck Auditorium, located in Carroll Hospital’s East Pavilion at 291 Stoner Avenue in Westminster.

Designed for older drivers, this program will teach seniors proven strategies to improve their driving skills. Topics include tips on properly maintaining one’s vehicle, warning signs of unsafe driving, understanding vehicle safety features and new technology, and medicines that may effect one’s driving.

To participate, the fee is $15 per person for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Lunch will be provided and registration is required.

For more information or to register, please call 410-871-7000.

Jeff Laird