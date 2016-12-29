Carroll Live on Stage Concert with Victoria Banks 2-21-17

29 December 2016 Community Calendar

Carroll Live On Stage Presents Victoria Banks on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:30 PM at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster MD.

Victoria’s list of accolades as an artist is long. Her self-produced, self-penned records When You Can Fly and Never Be the Same made her 2009’s most nominated female artist in Canadian country music, earned her the 2010 CCMA Female Artist of the Year award, and sent her out on tour with superstars Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Lonestar, Randy Travis and Johnny Reid. Tickets are $25 each or get a two show subscription for $35. Visit CarrollLiveOnStage.org for tickets and information or call 410-848-7123.

Jeff Laird