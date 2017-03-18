Carroll Live On Stage Presents Jim Witter 3-18-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

Carroll Live On Stage Presents Jim Witter on Saturday, March 18th at 7:30 PM at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Rd, Westminster MD. Jim is back with a brand new show, paying tribute to one of the most iconic singer/songwriter/composers in popular music history…Barry Manilow. Reminisce as Jim and his band recreate classic songs like “Mandy”, “Could It Be Magic”, “Weekend In New England”, and “Even Now”. His band performs these songs in all of their full Manilow splendor with a multi-media presentation. Tickets: $25 adults or $10 students. Visit CarrollLiveOnStage.org for tickets and information or call 410-848-7123.

Jeff Laird