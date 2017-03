Cash Bingo! Friday, May 12th

15 March 2017 Community Calendar

The Taney Town Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Cash Bingo at the Pleasant Hill Fire Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For tickets, contact (410)-756-4234 or (443)-789-7035. Doors open at 5:30pm and games begin at 7:00pm

Jeff Laird