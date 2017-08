Cash Bingo Friday, October 20

18 August 2017 Community Calendar

Gather the “Green Stuff” at Friends of Shipley’s Cash Bingo

At the Gamber Fire Hall-3838 Niner Road

Tickets are $20

Includes 20 Regular games, 4 special’s, and 1 jackpot

Parties of 10 or more may reserve a table

Door open at 5:30pm, bingo starts at 7pmfor more information visit http://www.FriendsofShipley.org

Jeff Laird