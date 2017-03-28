Celebrating America Historical Costume Contest

Celebrating America, an initiative of the Commissioners of Carroll County, is pleased to announce it will hold a Historic Costume Contest on Saturday, May 20, 2017, 2:30 pm at the old City Hall Building /Emerald Hill Mansion.

The theme for this year’s weekend programs is Labor & Leisure with emphasis on the early 20th century, in conjunction with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of World War I.

We invite costumers, theatre fans, history buffs, anyone who enjoys recreating the look of another era, to show us your best representation of fashions from the years 1900 – 1919 (think Titanic and early Downton Abbey timeframe!).

Men, women and children worked and played throughout Carroll County in various ways, so anything goes. As inspiration, what did local college & high school sports teams wear? What did fire and police department uniforms look like? We’d love to see your interpretation of day wear, formal wear, sportswear or work clothes of the era.

Cash prizes awarded. Deadline to register is Wednesday, May 10, 2017.