Channel 19 to Feature Black History Programming in February

30 January 2017 Community Calendar

February is Black History Month and the Community Media Center (CMC) will celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of African-Americans by featuring a variety of programming on cable channel 19 – Carroll County’s public access channel.

A few of local programs that will be featured outline the history and achievements of Carroll County’s African American residents, they include:

African American Trailblazers: A compilation of interviews of local individuals who were pioneers in a variety of fields such as Community Action, Education and Sports. Profiles of Community Advocates will air on Thursdays at 4:30 PM, Pioneers in Education will be featured on Fridays at 2:30 PM and local Pioneers in Sports will be broadcast on Fridays at 3:30 PM

The March on Washington: A documentary style program featuring local residents who were part of the historic event on August 28th, 1963. Residents share their stories and memories of how this remarkable event helped usher in a new age of civil rights and liberties. The March on Washington Documentary will air Tuesdays at 4:00 PM

Robert Moton School – The Hope of a Community: Produced by CMC Member, Patricia Mack-Preston, this one-hour documentary style program featuring local residents who attended the Segregated Robert Moton High School. The program honors the African Americans who attended the school and records their memories about segregated education; the struggles, the triumphs, the pursuit of excellence and their experiences when integrating Carroll County Schools in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Robert Moton School: The Hope of a Community will air Saturdays at 3:00 PM.

The History of White Rock Church: One of the oldest African-American Churches in the County, White Rock Church traces its roots back to 1868. Church records show that many of the current parishioners can trace their families back to those founding members. The program features interviews with Reverend Douglas Sands and various church members. The History of White Rock Church airs Tuesdays at 10:00 PM.

In addition , Channel 19 will also feature a variety of interviews from the Carroll County History Projects vast archive of oral histories. Interested residents can explore the Carroll County History Project’s oral history collection on line at www.CarrollHistory.org.

For a complete listing of programs, airdates and times, please visit the Channel 19 program schedule http://www.carrollmediacenter.org/channel-19/ and click on Program Schedule.

