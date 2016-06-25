Corbit’s Charge Civil War Encampment

When:

June 25, 2016 all-day

Where: Emerald Hill

Emerald Hill Lane

Westminster, MD 21157

USA

Cost: Free

June 25 & 26, 2016. Each June, the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table (PCCWRT) and other historical groups commemorate the tragedy of war that took place on Westminster’s streets and honor those who fell during the battle. The annual event exhibits an educational experience for visitors of all ages by providing military demonstrations of artillery, Civil War arms and equipment, military drilling and skirmishing, children’s games, and presentations from living historians. Traditional artisans, such as blacksmiths and tinsmiths, will be present at the event. There is a guided tour of Westminster detailing the historic landmarks of the city and battle as well as speakers, and presentations from published authors relating to the Civil War period featured at the encampment.

There will also be a memorial ceremony at the Corbit’s Charge monument to honor the legacy of the soldiers who fought in the 1863 battle. This ceremony concludes with a wreath laying and firing salute at the grave of 1st Lt. John Murray located at 23 North Court Street in Westminster.

So, please join the Pipe Creek Civil War Roundtable, Historical Society of Carroll County, and fellow historical groups in attendance at the 153rd Anniversary of Corbit’s Charge Encampment to honor and commemorate the Civil War history in Westminster, MD.

For registration information or questions about the event, feel free to contact Steven Carney (PCCWRT) at swcarney13@aol.com

