Corbits Charge Dance

28 March 2017 Community Calendar

You are invited to join us for an evening of Civil War Era dancing, dance instruction, light refreshments and fun! This is an event for everyone, whether you would like to watch and learn or are an experienced dancer. Period or other formal attire is encouraged.

Date: 4-1-17

Time: 7pm-10pm

Swords, spurs, heel plates and firearms are prohibited from the The City of Westminster Recreation and Parks Family Fitness Center Gymnasium.

For more information:

http://pipecreekcivilwarroundtable.weebly.com/corbits-charge-encampment.html

Adults: $18 online/ $20 at door

Student: $8.00/ $10 at door

Children (12 and under): Free

Jeff Laird